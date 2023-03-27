DALLAS(KDAF)—Get a taste of the high life and fancy ambiance at this local eatery, Monarch Restaurant.

Any night of the week, you can count on Monrarch Drinks Bartender, Eric Simmons, and their outstanding staff to whip up a few cocktails straight out of your bougie’s fantasies.

Using carefully selected liquors for each beverage, you can order anything from a top-shelf margarita to their Monarch Old Fashioned – smoked with herbs from of the Monarch kitchen hearth.

They even have a couple of off-menu masterpieces they can pour for you.

Check out their demonstration in the player above! Make a reservation directly on their website and experience luxury eating.