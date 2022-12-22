DALLAS (KDAF) — For a lot of people, the holiday season is a time of cheer, but for others Christmas time could be tough.

One of the best ways to get a temporary serotonin boost is to be around dogs and one North Texas shelter harbors that therapeutic to provide comfort to those in need.

Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs serve our community by providing comfort to those who need it.

“Therapy dogs can do a range of things. They bring comfort, and they can do it in a way of simply being a calm, big presence that people can hug and cuddle on. Or they can be very active and entertaining. They can do tricks. They can do the whole spectrum, depending on the dog,” Sheryll Barker, co-founder of Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs, said.

They visit many areas throughout the state of Texas, such as senior facilities, hospitals, reading programs, healthcare and rehab, and special events.

They visit libraries so children can read to them, they visit senior care centers to provide companionship and they even visit hospitals to bring comfort to the sick.

Inside DFW joined them on their visit to Friends Place Adult Day Center in DeSoto. Sheryll’s therapy dog, Daniel showed the crew around and they got to meet other therapy dogs as well.