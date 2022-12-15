DALLAS (KDAF) — Back for its sixth year, this beloved holiday event is bigger and brighter than ever.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams made her way to the Dallas Zoo Lights presented by Reliant Energy. If you have not been to this holiday experience, it is definitely a must-see for North Texans.

With more than 1 million lights and larger-than-life animals, this for sure will make for a perfect holiday date night.

Of course, this is the zoo so let’s get the first question out of the way, ‘Will you see animals at this experience?’

“Yes, the animals do go to sleep at night, we have some areas that are open. We’ve also turned this into an animal theme kind of festival. We have animal lanterns out here. We have some other technology centered around animals. That’s kind of our lighting niche. So if you come out here and you don’t see the real things. We’re going to get you at least in the animal mood,” Sean Green, executive vice president of park operations for the Dallas Zoo, said.

If you are new to North Texas, the Dallas Zoo is definitely a must-see in general. The zoo has been around the area since 1888, with it being at its current site since 1912. That is more than 100 years of history right here in North Texas.

It also has historical significance in Texas. By acreage, the Dallas Zoo is the largest zoo in the Lone Star State. They care for more than 2,000 animals and work toward conservation and education.

Dallas Zoo Lights is the perfect way to get in your first visit to this historic Dallas landmark.

This year is also especially exciting for Dallas Zoo Lights because it marks the return of the experience of the walk-through light.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo adjusted this experience to drive through, which makes perfect sense. There is just something about walking, though, that is fun in its own right.

They also have lanterns, craft experiences, tons of great Christmas card photo ops, and a brand-new Santas village.

Learn more about Dallas Zoo Lights presented by Reliant by clicking here.