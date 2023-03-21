DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a go-to spot with great drinks and food that has a Monday through Sunday happy hour is almost unheard of, but Inside DFW thinks we’ve found just the spot.

When you’re looking for Tex Mex it’s probably all about the flavor and maybe a margarita or two, but we found one with both of those things that are picture-perfect and have you wanting to remember for your next happy hour.

Joe Leo Fin Tex Mex is just a cut Tex Mex spot in Dallas that offers a Sunday-Monday happy hour with $5 margs along with two outdoor patios, an Instagrammable dining area, and an upstairs party room.

They have made in-house fresh tortillas every day and amazing Tex-Mex food that’ll titillate your tastebuds.

Click here to find out more about Joe Leo and if you’re hungry they’ve got a plate for you for lunch, dinner, brunch, to-go, and some cocktails to wash it all down.