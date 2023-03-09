DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s party, eat and have fun, but where? You can do all this at a local Dallas venue.

The Rustic is a unique entertainment experience that combines live music, a variety of backyard games, and a range of craft beer and food options. It’s a great place to unwind and have a good time.

Inside DFW stepped into the restaurant and was met with a warming atmosphere and very inviting staff that was focused on delivering an outstanding experience.

Owner of the Rustic, Kyle Noon said, “We have a great selection of dishes, each one made with the freshest ingredients. Most people leave shocked with how good our food is, everything is centered around our wood-burning grill.”

The Rustic even has an experienced culinary cook on hand, which has increased the quality of the food they serve. Make sure to see the full experience by watching the full video above.