DALLAS (KDAF) — The mission of the Sunrise Association is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings worldwide.

CW33 teamed up with the Sunrise Association for a toy and supply drop-off at Medical City Children’s Hospital. They were joined by Jason Garrett, former NFL player, and his wife Brill.

“Giving back feels good, doesn’t it?” Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams asked Jason and Brill Garrett as they waited to help drop off toys to children at the hospital.

“I don’t think there’s any question about that. We have been fortunate in the NFL to be part of situations like this for many years,” Jason replied. “Whether you’re around Christmas time going to some of the local hospitals and the players are giving out gifts, you always leave a situation like this with your hearts full. Whatever you contributed pales in comparison to what you get back from these kids.”

Sunrise accomplishes its mission of giving back to children through the creation and oversight of FREE welcoming, inclusive summer day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities.

“Because it’s children with cancer, that has hit home with us because some of our best friends here in Dallas had a son who had cancer, and he passed away. So this is something for Luke Laufenberg, we’re always celebrating him,” Brill said with tears in her eyes.

Sunrise Association and partners are bringing joy to children battling cancer in DFW area with the items donated from arts, crafts and toy drives at participating Five Below stores, and JCC of Dallas. Other partners include Aflac and American Airlines.

Sunrise Association is embarking on an expansion plan to bring programs and services to 1/3 of children in the US battling cancer.

Officials say they are grateful to the Garretts for their support and for joining them and CW33 in bringing joy to children with cancer in the community.

Watch the video player above for the full video of their toy drop-off.