DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best Sunday experiences you can be a part of is going to a market. Luckily for North Texans, there are great markets in town with great food and rich history.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo visited the Mediterranean concept at Legacy West called Darna Market. “Darna” means our house in Arabic.

Now if you are wondering how North Texas of all places has a Mediterranean market, well, it’s kind of a funny story.

“First of all, you have to tell us how you ended up in Dallas, because this story is so good,” Jenny asked Henry Hashem, vice president of operations at Yela Concept Group.

“Just two words: J.R. Ewing,” Henry replied.

That’s right, Henry, much like many other people in the world, was a huge fan of the hit show Dallas. Henry grew up in Kuwait and as a teenager, he loved watching Dallas. So naturally, he knew he needed to experience North Texas himself.

And that really is the American Dream when you think about it. It’s all about pursuing your childhood dreams, moving to a foreign land, and making a name for yourself.

The result is a gorgeous market filled with delicious food and the beautiful blending of various cultures. Learn more about Darna here.