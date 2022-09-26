DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to get the experience of eating delicious lobster without paying the restaurant prices?

After watching this segment, you may be able to make your own delicious lobster tail in the comfort of your home kitchen.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo visited Truluck’s at Southlake Town Square to learn how to make a lobster tail! Executive Chef Partner Paigton Wilson shared how to create it from start to finish.

The restaurant says, “Located in Southlake Town Center, just off Highway 114, Truluck’s Southlake sits a short drive from DFW Airport, with easy access to both downtown Ft. Worth and Dallas. Truluck’s is committed to serving the freshest seafood available, and creating memorable moments nightly for our guests.”

Watch the video player above for more information.