DALLAS (KDAF) — Watch the video player above to see Rebel Theatrics perform a dance to Waltz of the Flowers from The Nutcracker.

Rebel Theatrics provides high school actors with conservatory-level training as well as an understanding of how to take care of themselves off stage and what necessary steps to take if something goes wrong.

Officials say they are committed to growing and cultivating a team of ‘beautiful humans, who just so happen to be excellent teachers.’

Their teachers are world-class professionals, kind-hearted humans and extraordinary educators.