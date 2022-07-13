DALLAS (KDAF) — J-Kruz is back and this time we are going family friendly with a side of… Resident Evil?

Watch Party with J-Kruz is checking out Netflix’s Resident Evil and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Let’s just say… both of these, while different, are awesome.

Minions: The Rise of Gru takes a trip to the past and tells the story of 12-year-old Gru and his dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Meanwhile, Resident Evil, according to Netflix’s description, “Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the infected.”