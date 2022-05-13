DALLAS (KDAF) — On this edition of Watch Party with J-Kruz, he talks about a new Star Wars show coming to Disney+ on May 27 and a new docuseries about the life of a hip hop superstar.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Official synopsis: Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi watches over young Luke Skywalker and evades the Empire’s elite Jedi hunters during his exile on the desert planet Tatooine.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step

Official synopsis: Introducing the Brown family as they embark on new adventures, including Bobby’s tour with New Edition.