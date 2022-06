DALLAS (KDAF) — J-Kruz joined Inside DFW to give us a preview of what is to come at the theaters. In today’s Watch Party, he talks about Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Film synopsis: The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope

Film synopsis: Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.