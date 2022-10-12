DALLAS (KDAF) — In need of a good movie to watch this month? There is certainly no shortage of great horror movies, but maybe horror isn’t your thing.

Don’t worry, we got you covered. J-Kruz joined CW33 to talk about a superhero movie and a family-friendly Halloween-themed Netflix movie.

Black Adam

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam releases in theaters on Oct. 21.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow

A teenage girl, who accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, must team up with the last person she’d want to in order to save their town – her father.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow makes its Netflix debut on Oct. 14