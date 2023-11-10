DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for something new to watch? J Kruz has you covered with two new recommendations!

Killers of the Flower Moon, the new crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese, is playing now in movie theaters and on AppleTV+. The film focuses on a series of murders of Osage members and relations in the Osage Nation after oil was being produced on tribal land. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone star in this epic Western drama.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Goosebumps is the latest horror series to hit Disney+. The show follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle, while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

Goosebumps