DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s fall and there is nothing better than decorating your home to reflect the season.

If you have looked through the fall section of your local stores like Target or Walmart, you may be shocked to find out how much money those decorations could cost you. Have no fear though, because North Texas designer Sarah Teresinski is here.

Sarah Teresinski from Redeux Style shows us how to create a tablescape for less than $50 using items from the thrift store or items you already have around the home.

Watch the video player above for some of her tips.

To see more upcycling hacks from Sarah, you can follow her on Instagram and TikTok!