DALLAS (KDAF) — We all love dogs around here, but this dog isn’t what you’re thinking. This one is the next-generation robot dog and is made to help in the most unique ways.

Introducing the robotic dog. It’s manufactured by a company called Ghost Robotics.

“AT&T is involved because any type of remote control device needs reliable, secure connectivity, and that’s what we do best,” Allen Beadel with AT&T Drone Operations said.

He says the dog will operate over AT&T’s LTE system and its FirstNet System.

Some of you may be thinking, ‘What is the point of a robot dog?’ Good question.

This dog will be equipped for public safety uses. It features a gripper arm, a thermal camera, and a chemical detector. Officials say they are also working on a platform where they can launch and recover a drone off of it.

“Anytime there’s a situation where the dog is safer and more efficient than a human, that’s an application. It will be used primarily for the military and first responders,” Allen said.

If there is a natural disaster and it is unsafe to send a person into a pile of rubble to look for people, that would be an instance where they would send the robot dog to do the job.

Because of the connectivity to the dog thanks to AT&T, they can remotely control the dog from basically anywhere in the world.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but the officials at Ghost Robotics and AT&T are certainly teaching this robotic dog lifesaving skills.