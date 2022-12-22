DALLAS (KDAF) — We think it’s time for a movie night in North Texas this weekend, and there are plenty of great movies out to go see.

J-Kruz joined Inside DFW to talk about some movies that need to be on your must-watch list up.

Avatar: The Way of Water

It’s been 13 years since the first movie Avatar came out, and it feels like the whole world is excited about this movie.

The movie premiered in London recently, and the reviews are all positive. It’s been described as phenomenal, bigger, better and more emotional than the first; visually breathtaking and the storytelling at its finest.

Historically, sequels of any movie tend to fall a bit short of being better than the first, but it seems like this will not be the case with this film.

It has a three-hour and 10-minute runtime. The movie centers on the two main characters from the first Avatar movie, Jake, who is played by Sam Worthington and Neytiri played by Zoe Saldana who are now new parents and are forced to protect their family from a new threat. Most of the original cast is back as well.

Reports also say that the 3D aspect of the movie works amazingly well.

Violent Night

Just in time for the holidays, there is a new twist on Old Saint Nick and who’s been naughty or nice.

There is a new movie that you got to watch. It’s called violent night starring David Harbour as a butt-kicking Santa Claus and John Leguizamo as Scrooge, who is pretty much the leader of the bad guys in this film.

The movie follows Santa saving the day and Christmas from a group of mercenaries who attack a mansion of a very rich family. Thanks to the request of a little girl, Santa springs into action.

Instead of handing out coal to everyone who’s been bad, he hands out pretty violent and bloody butt whippings.

Needless to say, Santa has got some serious action skills, but at the same time, he still finds a way to be the lovable and adorable figure that we all know and love.

It’s a dark action-packed comedy and, for sure, an adult holiday treat because it is rated R.