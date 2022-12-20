DALLAS (KDAF) — A new season of Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe is now available on Discovery+.

The show shines a light on hardworking Americans who have found their way to some of the most extraordinary jobs society really depends on.

Mike Rowe joined Inside DFW to talk with host Jenny Anchondo about the new season. Here is their interview:

I say this as a compliment: I almost got a little nauseated during part of it sort of putting myself in your shoes. Talk about what people can enjoy in the new season.

Well, to be honest, we sort of Forrest Gump our way into a formula that hasn’t changed in 20 years. It’s a very, very, very simple show. No pre-production, no scripts, and we don’t tell anybody what to say. We don’t even do a second take. Honestly, it’s an honest look at one guy’s first day on the job. There have been over 350 jobs, and season whatever I’m in now is no different than season one, in that regard. It’s me just trying to keep up with a guy who recycles soap. Why? Because there are millions of bars of soap every single day in hotel rooms and motel rooms across the country that are only used one time. And so this guy boils and down, puts in some more lye, and takes out all the human hair, which is super disgusting, and then creates new bars of soap, which he ships around the world to third world countries where hygiene is a real problem. It’s going on down there in Florida.

Who does the writing for your show? When you kind of put the packages together is that you? Do you have a producer?

To the extent that there is writing, it’s me. I usually just ask the production company to send me a string out of the day. Then, I write as though I’m sitting with my best friend watching the screen and telling my friend what I was thinking and what was going on in the course of the day. It’s another way to try and stay authentic and not overstate stuff. The other thing you said that is important, at least from a TV standpoint is that I don’t find these people. I didn’t find the guy who cleaned the filthy disgusting pool behind me. I didn’t find the soap manufacturer. They found us. People write every day, and it’s always the same thing. ‘Mike, I love the show. I saw the episode about such and such. Wait til you meet my dad. Wait til you meet my brother, my cousin, my uncle, my sister, and my mom. Wait til you see what they do.’ That’s why the show is still on the air.

This show reminds us of all of those other professions that are out there where people truly keep us all afloat. What is it like to be able to lift those people up?

It’s a privilege. It’s not just, ‘Hey, get a load of him. Get a load of her. Look at what they’re doing.’ It’s a reminder that we really have become disconnected from a lot of things that matter: where our food comes from, where our energy comes from, and where our electricity comes from. Flicking the switch and having the light come on or flushing the toilet and having the poop go away. These are miracles and it’s only when it doesn’t happen, that people start to pay attention. We saw that during the lockdowns, we had a reminder of what essential work really looks like.