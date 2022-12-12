DALLAS (KDAF) — The second season of UPtv’s Small Town Christmas with Megan Alexander has officially kicked off, highlighting some of the nation’s best Christmas celebrations.

Small Town Christmas focuses on highlighting Christmas celebrations in small towns across the U.S. Towns featured this season includes:

Elijay, Georgia

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

North Pole, Alaska

Frostburg, Maryland

The series is hosted and executive produced by Alexander and each episode takes viewers to a different small town around the country. Through food, drink, music, entertainment, and faith the docuseries will highlight local businesses and towns that are making the holiday season special in their own unique way.

Here is when you can see the rest of this season:

Small Town Christmas: Frostburg, Md. — Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET

Frostburg, Md. is a storybook town come to life. For the past 15 years, the local college students have dressed up as Elves and compete in Christmas cookie toss, snowball fights, Christmas tree relay, “Elfaoke” and more to support a charity in the “Elf Olympics.

Small Town Christmas: North Pole, Alaska — Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET

This episode takes place in North Pole, Alaska, and features the Santa Claus House and the world’s tallest Santa Claus statue.