DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a new trend going viral on TikTok and that is; people making terrariums!

What is a terrarium?

A terrarium is a glass container with soil and plants. It can be a sealable container that can be opened so you can access the plants for maintenance or it can be open to the atmosphere.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo wanted to get in on this trend and invited Plant & Sip’s Gisella Kaendler over to teach us how to make our own terrarium using succulents, dirt, rocks and moss!

With her business, Plant & Sip, she creates mobile succulent planting parties. People book her parties for teambuilding, fundraisers, wellness events, etc.

