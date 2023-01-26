DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are searching through Netflix you are sure to see this one listed as a favorite. Kaleidoscope is an eight-part series centered around the largest heist ever attempted John Stenvell with BackstageOL.com spoke with the stars of Kaleidoscope.

Stenvell was joined by Tati Gabrielle and Giancarlo Esposito to chat about the new hit limited drama series that’s taking people’s screens by storm.

It showcases the largest heist ever attempted during a hurricane and Netflix describes the show as, “A master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion dollars — but betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.”

Be sure to watch the full interview in the video player above!