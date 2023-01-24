DALLAS (KDAF) — Naomi Ackie gave a showstopping performance as the star in the film Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody in 2022 alongside Stanley Tucci and Ashton Sanders.

It’s the story of singing icon Whitney Houston’s rise to fame and BackStageOL.com’s Dave Morales spoke with the star of this new movie about how huge this role was for her.

IMDB says the film is, “A joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, one of the greatest female R&B pop vocalists of all time, tracking her journey from obscurity to musical superstardom.”

Be sure to check out the video player above for the full interview with Naomi Ackie on this massive role portraying one of the most popular superstars of all time.