DALLAS (KDAF) — You can go under the sea, right here in Dallas.

Even though the little mermaid isn’t in Dallas, you can learn about and visit water animals without leaving the country or Texas.

The metroplex offers multiple zoos and aquariums for you and your family to explore. For those looking to learn about and immerse themselves in nature above and below the water, the Dallas World Aquarium has you covered.

Inside DFW gets a one-of-a-kind experience at the Dallas World Aquarium: They have sharks, manatees, fish gators, and flamingos. If you visit the aquarium, you may feel it’s not like any other in the country.

For those looking to learn about and immerse themselves in nature above and below the water, the Dallas World Aquarium has you covered.

Go behind the scenes of DWA with our Landon Wexler above.