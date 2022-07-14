DALLAS (KDAF) — When you hear the name Sweet Tooth Hotel, you probably think of something similar to Willy Wonka’s factory, right? Does your mind think of a hotel, but the furniture is made of candy?

No doubt, that would certainly be awesome; however, Sweet Tooth Hotel is something entirely different and awesome in a different way.

Sweet Tooth Hotel isn’t a hotel, rather it is a 5,000-square-foot space housing art installations. It was created by Jencey and Cole Keeton and features art from emerging experiential artists.

Inside DFW host, Jenny Anchondo got an inside look at Sweet Tooth Hotel and shows us more. For more information about Sweet Tooth Hotel, click here.