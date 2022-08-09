DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you want to learn how to make your own Korean fried chicken? Why not learn from one of the best Korean fried chicken restaurants in North Texas?

Bonchon Chicken is a Korean fried chicken restaurant founded in Busan, South Korea back in 2002 by Jinduk Seo. He founded this shop with the dream of sharing his favorite flavors with the rest of the world.

Now there are Bonchon Chicken restaurants across the globe with a few here in North Texas. The most recent location opened in Frisco this June.

To find a location near you, visit bonchon.com.