DALLAS (KDAF) — When you come to Knife in Dallas, you get a chance to experience Top Chef John Tesar’s food.

Not only is he a TV star, but he also has a Michelin star. He invited us into the kitchen with him to show us a new recipe that has hit his menu.

Yes, we have made lobster before on the show, but this is totally different. He brought in a live lobster and really shows the process from start to finish! Then, we sat down for a bite and chatted about his ever-expanding list of restaurants in the metroplex and across the country and tasted a couple of cocktails.

Watch the video player above for the full process from start to finish.