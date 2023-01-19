DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the staples of a great brunch is an even greater mixed drink. No doubt mimosas are a solid go-to but another classic is the Bloody Mary.

What better way to learn how to make a Bloody Mary than from the professionals themselves?

Leo Morales, corporate executive chef for the Statler Hotel, joined Inside DFW to show us how he makes his signature Bloody Mary with a bacon-wrapped jalapeno to garnish.

Watch the video player above for the full Bloody Mary recipe.

If you don’t want to recreate this recipe at home, no worries. You can always stop by Overeasy at the Statler Hotel. They are open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. Click here to learn more.