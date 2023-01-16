DALLAS (KDAF) — The Consumer Electronics Show is enormous. We’re talking 3200 companies from 150 countries taking up 2.1 million square feet. This thing is unbelievable.

Of course, there are always lots of flat-screen TVs, and even a wireless OLED this year, and there’s smart stuff everywhere. Smart toys, smart sanitizing robots, a smart bird feeder, a smart dog collar, a smart avocado tester, even a smart punching bag.

Here are some of the coolest items shown at CES 2023:

Pyxel Smart Toy

Aeolus Sanitizing Robot

BirdBuddy Smart Bird Feeder

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar

Smart Avocado Tester

I-Perskin by I-Percut Smart Punching Bag

TDK AR Glasses

BabyArk Smart Car Seat

Paula Abdul’s Idol Eyes Audio Sunglasses

ADT Base, ADT+ app, Self Set-Up

Jackery Solar Generators

Co-Dx Home PCR Test

Squad Solar City Car

Steve Greenberg is the author of “Gadget Nation: A Journey Through The Eccentric World of Invention”. He is also the host of YouTube’s gadget game show, “What The Heck Is That?“