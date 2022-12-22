GRAPEVINE, Tx (KDAF) — With the quality cameras now accessible in most smartphones, the holiday season has become the perfect time for a photo op.

You don’t have to settle for low-quality photos, though. What if we told you that with just a few tweaks, your phone could take some great pictures?

Laura Kellerman is a mother, photographer, and social media influencer based in Grapevine. Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo joined her to get her tips so that we can take the pictures ourselves.

Here are some of the tips that she has:

Have everyone look at the camera.

Sometimes it is hard for you to get your child to look at the camera. She recommends making eye contact with your child and to put the lens close to your eyes. They may not be looking at the lens exactly but it’s close and looks just as good.

Have your children calm down before you take the photo.

Young kids are hyper. Sometimes we love this and sometimes this can make for a challenge. If you find your kids having a hard time focusing, one good tip is to put them in a situation where they cannot run away. Instead of having them stand for the photo, have them sit down on a chair.

Laura likes to play the night-night wake-up game. She tells the child to pretend to sleep. Once they pretend to wake up she has them smile for the photo.

Pay attention to the lighting

The most important aspect of a photo, aside from composition is lighting. Lighting can drastically make a photo better or worse. Pivot toward a light source. Have the lighting face the subject so their face is well lit.

If you don’t have good lighting, your photo will come out blurry. If there is no way to add lighting to your photo, sometimes it’s best to just not take a photo.

