DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is all about giving, whether that means giving presents to the family or giving your time and money to a good cause.

That message rings ever so true to the Grand Prairie Boys and Girls Club and Cricket Wireless, as they teamed up to give back in a big way.

They surprised two families with more than $5,000 worth of gifts. These aren’t just your normal stocking stuffers either. These gifts were chosen with love and care.

Thanks to this donation, families can feel at ease as they don’t have to worry about choosing between Christmas and their critical needs.

A long-time director of the Boys and Girls Program was also surprised with some gifts after retiring from the program early.