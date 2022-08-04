DALLAS (KDAF) — From homeless to a husband to father of three North Texan Josh Lopez has gone through a lot of change in life, but it doesn’t stop there.

Lopez is also a Grammy-nominated recording artist and entrepreneur. He was nominated for his work on the song American Boy by Estelle in 2009 and was nominated for his work on the R&B song Collide.

As we all have experienced, life wasn’t always easy for Josh, experiencing homelessness and early childhood struggles. Now he is using his experience to give back to kids who need it.

Watch the video player for more. For more about Josh Lopez’s life, visit dontgiveup.online.