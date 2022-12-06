DALLAS (KDAF) — Many of us see Texas as football country. But we’re also home to some big names in soccer as well. To celebrate the World Cup, we visited FC Dallas as they hosted watch parties for team USA.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is here in our hometown soccer team celebrated in a big way. FC Dallas hosted watch parties at Toyota Stadiums for fans to get the true stadium experience.

“We’re back and I feel good that we’re back in it. I’m excited because this team feels young and dynamic,” Fan Charlie Helms said while watching the USA face off against Wales.

What better way to get pumped for the USA team than watching the game at the National Soccer Hall of Fame?

“This is one of the most important assets and all of US Soccer’s inventory. It houses before Women’s World Cup trophies, and also has the membership of the greatest soccer players men’s and women’s in the history of our game. So we love hosting events like this to support the men’s program and to cheer them on. We are glad to welcome thousands of fans,” Daniel Hunt, president of FC Dallas and Chairman Dallas 2026 Committee,” said.

Though the US’s time in the FIFA World Cup 2022 has come to an end, FC Dallas was still able to host multiple watch parties for thousands of fans to come to have a good time.

