DALLAS (KDAF) — Popsicles are a classic American dessert. They’re portable, flavorful and a ton of fun.

That’s why Dallas influencer My Curly Adventures has collaborated with Picole Pops for a waffle-coated treat.

Picole Pops is a locally owned popsicle shop with a few locations around DFW and one in Dallas. If you are new to North Texas, you may have seen their spots in Deep Ellum and the Bishop Arts District. They specialize in gourmet popsicles as well as alcohol-infused options.

They make all their popsicles fresh in small batches every day at their Bishop Arts location to ensure every location has fresh popsicles with organic ingredients.

My Curly Adventures collaborated with the shop to create a waffle popsicle. The waffle-coated popsicle can be tailored to your favorite flavors and toppings.

