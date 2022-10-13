DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to acrobatics and performances, Cirque du Soleil is one of the best in the game.

The legendary company made its way back to Fort Worth for the first time in five years, also marking its first performance at Dickies Arena.

Cirque du Soleil Ovo sets the audience in a colorful ecosystem filled with dancing bugs and high-flying spectacles.

“The name OVO means “egg” in Portuguese. This timeless symbol of the life cycle and birth of numerous insects represents the underlying thread of the show. Graphically, OVO hides an insect in its name: The two “Os” represent the eyes while the letter “V” forms the nose,” as stated on their website.

CW33 reporter Landon Wexler got a behind-the-scenes look at their performance and shows us what goes into planning a performance of this scale.

Watch the video player above for the full rundown.

For more information, including when they will be in town next, click here.