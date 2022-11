DALLAS (KDAF) — Right now we are on what they call a seafood diet, we see food and we eat it, especially when it’s coming from Fish City Grill.

CW33 reporter, native Californian Landon Wexler traveled to the South, Fish City Grill specifically, to see what a good ol’ crab and shrimp boil is all about here in Texas.

Watch the video player above to see how this North Texas spot makes its signature crab legs.

Learn more by clicking here.