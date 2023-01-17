DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood for a mouthwatering burger? We are taking you to the Riverwalk in Flower Mound for some tips on creating your own.

Greg Retz, CEO of Riverwalk Social in the new Riverwalk Area of Flower Mound, shows us how to make the best burger you have ever eaten.

For today’s recipe, he is using the smash burger style of making burgers. Smash burgers a made with loosely packed, minced beef that you smash into a very hot flat surface. This results in a thin crispy beef patty much like what you see on Shake Shack burgers.

“I like the way you get more airspace in the burger, so you get more taste of the actual beef and the components that are on it without having a giant thick Patty to work with,” Greg said.

Watch the video player above to see Greg’s full smash burger-styled recipe.