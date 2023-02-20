DALLAS (KDAF) — A new film starring Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and Sally Field is in theaters now. It’s based on a true story about a group of 80-year-old friends that traveled to the Super Bowl for Tom Brady.

Jon Stenvall with BackStageOL.com got the chance to chat with the stars of the movie and learned what it was like working with Tom Brady.

According to IMDB, “The movie is inspired by the true story of 4 best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.”

