DALLAS (KDAF) — It is the first romantic comedy from a major film studio about two gay men falling in love.

Bros starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane tells the story of how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with.

Eichner not only stars in the film, but he also wrote the film, making him the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film.

The movie also features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, including Guy Branum, Miss Lawrence, TS Madison, Dot-Mari Jones, Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Diaz, Jai Rodriguez and Amanda Bearse.

Eichner and Macfarlane stopped by the CW33 studio to talk all about the movie. Bros 'comes out' on Friday, Sept. 30.

