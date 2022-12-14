DALLAS (KDAF) — This holiday season, one clothing brand is putting a focus on trendy holiday tees, that give back.

Cathy Cardenas is the founder of Hope Wear Clothing, a clothing brand that hopes to inspire others through positive messages on t-shirts while giving back to those in need.

She says that she started this clothing line during the weird and tumultuous time of the COVID-19 pandemic when we all needed a little bit of positivity.

“It was just a sad, weird time for everyone. People weren’t really seeing each other, and they weren’t talking. Even when they could, they weren’t really close to each other. So we thought we wanted to create a second business during this and what’s something we can do where we can maybe give people a smile,” Cathy said.

Hope may be a universal symbol of optimism but for Cathy hope is literally embodied in her relationship with her family. Her daughter’s name is Hope and she knew that she had to incorporate that message into her business.

Some of the charities the clothing brand gives back to include:

Hope Foundation

Fresh Start Women’s Foundation

Veterans Matter

What better time to give to others and spread positivity than during the holidays? Learn more about Hope Wear Clothing and its holiday options by clicking here.