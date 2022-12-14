DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have heard that real diamonds are better than lab-grown ones, right?

Just by price comparison, you get the impression that real diamonds are inherently more valuable, and thus higher quality, right?

What if we told you that that isn’t the entire truth about the real vs. lab-grown diamond debate?

We wanted to get to the bottom of the debate between real diamonds and lab-grown diamonds, so we talked to an expert Roderick Watterson, the CEO at Diamond Exchange Dallas.

Diamond Exchange is not your typical diamond store, but rather a diamond wholesaler.

“We actually bought the well. I’m originally from South Africa. I’m a diamond cutter by trade. So we actually bought the rough we bring the roughing recut the rough and we supplied directly to the public. Instead of going through a second channel from wholesaler to dealer to retail store, or wholesale, you buying it directly wholesale instead of going through all the channels,” Roderick said.

We think this makes him more than qualified to speak on the subject of this debate. And what is the verdict, Roderick?

“A lab-grown diamond is a real diamond,” Roderick said.

Yep, you heard that right. Lab-grown is just as good as the “real deal”. Roderick, like most people, was skeptical of the idea that lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds. Who can blame him? One is found and mined naturally and the other is created in a lab.

But when he did further inspection under a microscope Roderick said he couldn’t tell the difference.

“In all honesty, I cannot tell the difference between a lab-grown and an actual diamond. It has to be sent off to the GRA lab to actually for them to test it and be able to see it,” Roderick said.

There is a way for experts to tell the difference between a real diamond and a lab-grown diamond called a Sherlock Holmes tester. It uses UV internal tests to check the fluorescence of the diamonds. Lab-grown diamonds and natural diamonds will exhibit different fluorescent colors.

All of this is to say, don’t spend thousands more, sometimes even millions more, for a natural diamond, when the synthetic diamond is just as good. A normal consumer is not going to tell the difference and you will help out your wallet.

