DALLAS (KDAF) — Actor, comedian and writer Tommy Davidson is going on tour!

Davidson is most known for his roles in movies and shows like In Living Color, Black Dynamite, and The Proud Family, but his career started as a comedian. He was a stand-up comedian in Washington D.C., making a name for himself and ultimately transitioning to acting.

That’s not all he can do, though. Tommy Davidson is also an author of the book Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me. The book is his memoir, telling the story of black excellence and sharing his perspective into making it in Hollywood.

He stopped by CW33’s studios and talked to Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo. WATCH the video player for his interview.