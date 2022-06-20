DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbeque: it’s what Texas is the best at.

This delicious treat can be enjoyed any time of the year, but the summertime is when it usually shines. There’s nothing better than rounding up the entire family and hosting a backyard party and barbeque.

If you want to get your feet wet, but don’t know where to start, there are resources in DFW that can help you become a pro, like Backyard Pitmasters

They have tons of classes going through all the different kinds of meat that you would want to barbecue, like pork, brisket, chicken, seafood and more.

One class costs $89. You can register for a class by clicking here.