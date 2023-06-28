DALLAS(KDAF)—The Galleria Dallas is the perfect place to find a swimsuit with a little flare.

Their latest showcase is dedicated to highlighting the newest swimsuit trends, making it easier than ever to find the perfect swimwear for your summer adventures.

One of the standout trends this season is the high-waisted bikini. This retro-inspired style offers a flattering and comfortable fit, while still allowing you to show off a little skin. Pair it with a flowy cover-up or a wide-brimmed hat for a chic beach-ready look.

If you’re looking for something a bit more daring, consider trying out the cut-out swimsuit trend. These swimsuits feature strategic cut-outs that add an unexpected twist to a classic silhouette. Whether it’s a small cut-out on the side or a daring plunge in the front, these swimsuits are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

For those who prefer a more modest look, the Galleria Dallas has a variety of one-piece swimsuits that offer coverage without sacrificing style. Look for swimsuits with ruffles, lace-up details, or tassel accents for a touch of flair while still feeling comfortable and confident.

Galleria Dallas also offers a range of swimwear accessories to complete your summer ensemble. From oversized sunglasses and straw hats to beach bags and sandals, you can find everything you need to make a splash at the beach or by the pool.