DALLAS(KDAF)—Inside DFW take a trip to a boozy wonderland with homemade boozy cupcakes, jello shots, drunken cake pops, and more.

To go” daiquiris have been a trend for a while but Katina Gosey, owner of Alky Therapy in Dallas has taken it to another level!

Gosey said “Alky Therapy serves some of the most Instagram-worthy drinks and desserts that taste as great as they look. The original location opened in 2014 in Shreveport, LA which was drive thought only and only sold daiquiris.

They also carry non-alcohol options for desserts such as stuffed cookies, brownies, cake jars, and our signature daiquiris for customers that are not 21.

You can take the treats and daiquiris to go or order them to be delivered. Catch the full interview above to see all the amazing drinks and food they sell.