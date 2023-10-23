DALLAS (KDAF) — You probably know Sonoma County, California is best known for its sustainable wine growing region. But did you know the best time to visit Sonoma County is in the fall and winter?

Wine influencer and journalist Noel Burgess gives us the scoop on the wine country. Though winos and foodies know the region has some of the best food and drink to offer, there’s so much more to do in Sonoma County.

“The rugged coast, coupled with beautiful, mild temps this time of year, offer opportunities for memorable adventures,” Burgess said. “Take in breathtaking views with a hike or bike ride…I recommend taking a self-guided tour of the nature trails at Armstrong Redwood State Natural Reserve.”

The region’s diverse experiences invite visitors from all over the globe. So sit back, relax, sip some wine, and let life open up in Sonoma Country, California.