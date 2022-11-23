DALLAS (KDAF) — The tallest indoor tree in the country is right here in DFW.

This amazing Christmas tree is more like a Christmas miracle when you look at it in person. It is 95 feet tall and is one of the biggest trees you will ever see.

“We are very proud of being the largest indoor Christmas tree in the state,” Megan Townsend, director of marketing at Galleria Dallas, said.

If you’re new to North Texas, this is a great way to involve yourself in the history and culture of Dallas. Galleria Dallas has been hosting a Christmas tree since the shopping center opened back in 1984.

It really is a classic example of the saying “everything is bigger in Texas”, and putting this behemoth up is no small feat either.

“It takes 50 people 50 hours to put this tree together,” Megan said. “We always start the first Sunday in November and they are hard at work to get it done by Wednesday.”

Officials say the work is well worth the reward. This massive tree is a staple to the area and a must-see Christmas attraction for many families. It really makes you feel like you are the character of a Christmas movie. The technical craft inspires awe and wonder.

The Christmas tree sits right in the center of the Galleria’s ice skating center as well, if you wanted to add more Christmas spirit to your holiday shopping trip.

That’s not all you see at Galleria Dallas though. At select times throughout the week, it snows at the mall in its outdoor area starting on Black Friday. A great photo opportunity for those holiday cards you send to your friends and family.

