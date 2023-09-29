DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s take a trip to the Sunshine State!

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, travel and lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez talked about the unique history of Hispanic influence throughout Florida, showcased in everything including art, music and food.

“Florida is a state that’s deeply rooted in that Hispanic culture,” Ordonez said. “You could explore many things, from the mesmerizing art and music to the delightful flavors of Latin cuisine. You really go through this cultural journey across the state that also honors the Hispanic community and the significant impact that it had on the state that we all fondly know as La Florida.”

With events like the Miami Beach Salsa Festival, the 5th Annual Taste of Latino Festival, or the Hispanic Heritage concert celebration, it’s easy to explore the diverse Hispanic culture the state has to offer.

