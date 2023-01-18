DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time for another Verified or Denied, where we see hacks on the internet, and then we try them to see if they actually work.

So often I’ll see any online tutorial, or “hack”, and think that they look so easy to do, and then I spend such a long time trying it out.

Today, we are going to attempt the butterfly hairdo that has been making the rounds on social media. It looks really simple.

One of our producers tried it and she said it was a total fail with her daughter. But we are going to give it a second try in a controlled environment.

So is this “hack” verified or denied? After attempting to recreate the hairdo on Stephanie Mendez we found that this hairdo only works with certain textures of hair, which is standard with most trendy hairdos. So it gets a “Verified” for us.

If you have long, thin, straight hair, then this is the hairdo for you.

Watch the video player for the recreation.