DALLAS (KDAF) — Jenny Anchondo tried these hacks to clean old shoes so you won’t have to!

Not everyone has the luxury of going to bring their crusty shoes to the shoe cleaners or even a washer and dryer to do the work for them! This is where these fun and easy hacks may be able to save you some time and money.

Using toothpaste, baking soda or dish soap, which one worked the best?

Find out and watch to see which hacks work the best above!