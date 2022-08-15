DALLAS (KDAF) — What is a “Dirty Soda”? According to founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it’s a creation of your own!

The dirty soda craze started in Utah where Swig first opened as the community’s “one-stop drink shop”. Now, the shop has made its way to four states including its first Texas location in Fairview.

They sell Coca-Cola and Pepsi products and you can mix ingredients in such as flavored creamer and syrups to take your soda to the next level.

Tanner said all but one of their locations are drive-through only and you will always be greeted by a team member outside. This way, they get the most out of a customer interaction and ensure they have the best experience at Swig.

The location is only a short drive away to those in the DFW area, you can visit them at 371 Southwind Ln, Fairview, TX 75069.